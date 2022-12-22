Labour activist was kept in illegal confinement, tortured, says report

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 21

More than a year after a District and Sessions Judge was asked look into the allegations of unlawful detention and custodial torture of Shiv Kumar, the inquiry has not only found that the labour activist was kept in an illegal confinement and tortured, but has also placed under scanner a judicial officer’s functioning.

In his report, Judge Deepak Gupta has asserted that the allegations of illegal confinement and custodial torture are duly proved on record. The report also makes it clear that none of the doctors at Sonepat government hospital or deputed in the jail performed their duty and “apparently danced to the tune of the police officials”.

Judge Gupta asserted it could be concluded that Shiv Kumar was actually lifted by the police on January 16, 2021, and kept in the illegal confinement till January 23, 2021, when he was shown to have been formally arrested and produced before a magistrate.

The report said Shiv Kumar was badly tortured by the police during his illegal confinement, and subsequent confinement from the night intervening January 23 and 24, 2021, to February 2, 2021, authorised by the magistrate by granting police remand. It resulted in numerous injuries, including fractures.

Shiv Kumar was examined five times during January 24, 2021, to February 2, 2021. But none of the doctors at Sonepat government hospital or deputed in jail performed their duty and made the report apparently on asking by police officials.

The report added judicial officer Vinay Kakran, posted as judicial magistrate first class, Sonepat, also apparently did not perform his duty as required. Shiv Kumar’s statement revealed he was produced before him at about 12:30/1:00 am on the night intervening January 23 and January 24, 2021, and his police remand was sought.

The officer said Shiv Kumar was produced before him in person and he did not complain of torture. But Shiv Kumar said he was not produced before the magistrate and was made to sit inside a vehicle outside the gate with his face bent downwards.

“It appears that either Shiv Kumar was not physically produced before the magistrate and was made to sit outside in the police vehicle; or if produced, he was not in a position to speak anything to the magistrate due to threats given by the police as he had already been tortured since January 16, 2021, onwards till he was produced before the magistrate. Had the magistrate seen accused Shiv Kumar in person, he could have noticed injuries visible on his body,” the report stated.

The report, also indicting several police officials, has been taken on record by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Taking note of the state counsel’s prayer for “accommodation to address the arguments”, Justice Jagmohan Bansal has fixed the matter for January 27, next.

Seeking directions for transferring investigation of three FIRs registered at the Kundli police station to an independent agency, Shiv Kumar's father Rajbir through senior advocate RS Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Cheema had also sought an independent inquiry into illegal detention and torture.