Labour contractor duped of Rs 2 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 27

A labour contractor was allegedly duped of Rs 2 lakh by a fraudster posing as a general manager of Maruti company. The accused transferred the money in different transactions in the name of opening the vendor code and then getting the tender. Later, the accused switched off his mobile phone. An FIR has been registered at the cybercrime police station, west.

According to the complaint filed by Devendra Yadav, a resident of Heera Nagar Colony, a few days ago, his friend Neeraj gave him a mobile number of Virender Yadav and said he was the General Manager in Maruti company and could get a tender there.

“When I contacted him, he claimed to be the GM of Maruti and assured me that he would issue a vendor code of the company. He sent me a QR code and asked me to pay Rs 25,000. I made the payment twice of Rs 25,000 each. In the name of getting the vendor code, the accused transferred about Rs 1 lakh by sending the QR code”, the complainant said in his complaint.

After giving information about the issue of vendor code, he said there was a scrap of about Rs 80 lakh and Rs 50,000 would have to be deposited as advance for the security of the tender.

“I transferred a total of Rs 2 lakh through different QR codes. He was again asking for Rs 50,000, but Neeraj asked me not to transfer the money. Soon after, the accused neither responded nor replied to the message and later switched off his mobile phone. I found myself duped and moved to the police”, added the complainant. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the fraudster under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the cybercrime police station on Wednesday. “We are verifying facts and action will be taken as per the law”, said Inspector Jasvir Singh, Station House Officer of the cybercrime police station, west.

