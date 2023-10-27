Labour shortage behind stubble fires, say Haryana farmers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 26

Amid the efforts of the government to educate peasants and provide them machines for crop residue management, there are several farmers who are burning stubble citing a shortage of labour for manual harvesting.

Manual harvesting left very less stubble in the field, hence there was not much need to burn it, they maintained.

Manual harvesting Manual harvesting leaves less residue, reducing the need to burn stubble, claim farmers

Manual harvesting is a labour-intensive and time-consuming process

Labourers demand high rates for manual harvesting

Farmers said they were unable to hire labourers easily and those available were demanding high rates for harvesting and threshing of paddy crop. “Many labourers did not come to Haryana this season from their native states. Labourers available here are now demanding Rs 5,000-7,000 per acre for harvesting and threshing,” said a farmer. He said, “I used a combine harvester to cut, thresh and clean the crop in one go, but it left behind a large amount of stubble. As it was difficult to remove the stubble manually, I preferred to burn it rather than spending more money and time on its disposal.”

“If I get my crop harvested manually, then I do not require any other mechanism for stubble management,” said Yashpal, a farmer, adding that the local labourers were demanding Rs 5,000-7,000 per acre for harvesting. Migrant labourers were asking for Rs 4,000-6,000 per acre, he said.

Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture, said the farmers had raised the issue of labour shortage, but there were several machines that could manage the stubble easily. He said farmers could get machines from their nearby custom hiring centres.

#Karnal