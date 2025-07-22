Labour shortage hits paddy transplantation; only 80% target achieved

Shortage of migrant labour has hit paddy transplantation this season across the state. At a time when paddy transplantation should have been completed across Haryana, many farmers are still struggling to find labourers to finish the job.

As per sources, In the state, 16.67 lakh hectares has been under paddy cultivation in the last three years. The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has set a target of 13.97 lakh hectares for paddy cultivation this season, and about 80 per cent of that area has been covered so far.

Farmers and agriculture experts claimed that agriculture in the state is highly dependent on migrant labourers, mainly from Bihar and UP. Every year, a large number of migrant labourers come to Haryana, particularly during paddy transplantation and the harvesting of both paddy and wheat. As per an estimate, around 70 per cent of the agricultural labour force comprises migrants who come to Haryana to meet the growing demand of the farmers.

This paddy transplantation season, which began on June 15, the farmers across the state have faced an acute shortage of migrant labourers, which has affected the transplantation process.

The farmers say one of the main reasons, they point out, is the advancement of the paddy transplantation schedule in Punjab, which previously started in mid-June like Haryana, but this year, it started on July 1.

“We faced a labour shortage because Punjab advanced its paddy transplantation season. As a result, many migrant labourers went to Punjab first, and we could not get labourers on time, which delayed our own transplantation,” said Rajinder Singh, a farmer. The farmers also believe that benefits through various government schemes may be the reason behind the low turnout of migrant labourers this season.

“This year, labour groups from Bihar did not come in full strength. When I asked a group of labourers about the low turnout, I was told that many labourers are now working under government schemes in their home states. Some factories and rice mills have also opened up in Bihar, which is why the labourers can not come in full strength. The upcoming Bihar election can also be a reason as the voter lists are being finalised there,” said Rajinder.

He further emphasised that the farmers should adopt direct seeded rice (DSR), which requireed less labour. “The DSR is cost effective and requires less labour,” he said

Jitender, a farmer, highlighted that the labour shortage had led to a rise in transplantation costs by the local labourers, with some being forced to hire inexperienced local workers or delay the process—both of which can affect crop yields.

“The local labourers demand higher rates for transplantation, which is why we prefer migrant labourers. This season, local workers demanded Rs 4,500-5,500 per acre, while migrant labourers charged Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000 per acre,” said Jitender Singh, another farmer.

Joga Singh, a farmer, said, “We usually finish transplantation by July 10, but due to the shortage this year, only half my field has been transplanted so far.”

Agricultural experts warn that if the remaining transplantation is not completed within a couple of days, it could seriously impact productivity.

Dr Virender Lather, ex-Principal Scientist of the IARI New Delhi, said the paddy transplantation was time-sensitive and any delays might result in stunted plant growth, delay in harvesting and reduced grain yield. Haryana, being a major contributor to the Central foodgrain pool, could face difficulties meeting procurement targets if yields dropped. “Usually, transplantation is done by mid- July, but this season, it is already late and it will result in delay of harvesting, which will further trouble the management of paddy straw,” he said.

An official from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department said, “We are closely monitoring the situation.”

