Labourer axes wife, paramour to death

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, August 25

A labourer allegedly axed his wife and another labourer to death at Railway Colony in Ateli town here today. Illicit relationship was stated to be the reason behind the killings while the police launched a hunt to nab the accused, Akhilesh, who fled after perpetrating the crime. The deceased have been identified as Sunita (30) and Govind (32) of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place when Akhilesh spotted Sunita and Govind in a compromising position in a room. He attacked them with an axe and fled the spot. On hearing their cries, the neighbours rushed to the spot and took the injured to a government hospital where they were declared brought dead. The police, on receiving information, rushed to the crime spot and recovered the blood-stained axe from the room. Santosh Kumar, SHO, Ateli police station said, “A case has been registered against Akhilesh on the complaint of Govind’s wife, Savita, alias Rita.

