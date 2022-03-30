Labourer dies after mud in basement caves in

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 29

A labourer died when mud in an under-construction basement of a building caved in at Sector 84 here. While one labourer was rescued, four others had a narrow escape.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Gajender who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The police have kept his body in a mortuary for the autopsy and are waiting for his family to lodge a case. According to the police, the incident happened in Sector 84 on Tuesday morning where six labourers were putting iron rods. Suddenly, mud from one part of the basement caved in and two labourers were buried. While people rescued one of them, they couldn’t pull Gajender out. The police and officers of the Fire Department rescued him after 40 minutes. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. An Industrial Safety and Health team visited the site and spoke to the labourers. Preliminary probe revealed that safety measures were not being adopted. “We have kept the body in a mortuary and informed the family of the deceased. On the basis of their complaint, further action will be taken” said Inspector Rajender Singh. —