Labourer dies after pipe falls on him in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 26

A 49-year-old construction worker was killed after a metal pipe fell on his head from the 25th floor at a construction site in Gurugram. The police have registered an FIR against the project manager of the site at Badshahpur police station.

The deceased was identified as Dalbir Singh, a native of Lakhan Majra in Rohtak district. He had been staying with his brother-in-law Vijay in Jhajjar’s Salhawas. Both of them worked at same construction sites as labourers.

The incident occurred when they, along with another labourer, were unloading a truck and a metal pipe fell from the 25th floor of the building. “A metal jack pipe fell from the 25th floor on his head. His head was crushed and his arm was buried under the pipe. The mishap occurred due to negligence of the project manager who did not install a safety net next to the building,” Vijay said in his complaint.

The police said that the FIR was registered following the post-mortem examination. Dinkar, SHO of Badshahpur police station, said that a probe is on and action would be taken as per law.