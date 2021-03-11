Labourer dies of asphyxiation

Hisar, May 17
A migrant labourer died due to asphyxiation in a sewage tank at Chaudhary Charan Singh market in Hansi town of Hisar today. The victim has been identified as Nand Lal (55), a resident of Madhya Pradesh.
Another labourer, Kallu, who also went inside the tank after Nand Lal, also fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The sewer line was laid four months ago and connections were not made by the contractor at the time of the laying of the sewerage line.
