Labourer dies of asphyxiation

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 17

A migrant labourer died due to asphyxiation in a sewage tank at Chaudhary Charan Singh market in Hansi town of Hisar today. The victim has been identified as Nand Lal (55), a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Another labourer, Kallu, who also went inside the tank after Nand Lal, also fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sewer line was laid four months ago and connections were not made by the contractor at the time of the laying of the sewerage line.