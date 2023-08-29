Labourer electrocuted

Gurugram, August 28
A labourer was electrocuted and two others were injured when they were on their way to install a pole in Samarthala village on Monday.
A complaint has been filed by Suraj, a resident of Charkhi Dadri. The complainant said the contractor, Sudhir, had asked him to install a solar light on a pole in the village.Three labourers were carrying the pole on their shoulders and suddenly received a strong electric shock, he claimed.
Monu, one of the workers, was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead. I had asked the contractor several times to provide safety equipment to us, but he didn't listen, Suraj alleged. An FIR has been registered.
