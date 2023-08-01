Labourer gets death for minor’s rape in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, July 31

A special fast track court in Palwal sentenced a 26-year-old native of Madhya Pradesh to death for raping and brutally murdering a six-year-old girl in 2021. The convict, Anand, is a migrant labourer and was living at a rented accommodation in Marroli village in Palwal.

“Untold pain, suffering and mental trauma have been caused to the victim as well as her family members. Her kin deserve to be granted maximum compensation as per the Victim Compensation Scheme, 2020. The victim is survived by her parents and three siblings,” read the orders issued by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Rana

The ASJ, while pronouncing the judgement, emphasised urgency in making the DNA-testing kits available for the expeditious disposal of such cases.

“The reports in around 1,500 pending cases pertaining to offences of rape and murder of women and child victims in Haryana are still awaited even after the purchase of the DNA PCR kits. Even after the purchase of the kits, the reports would be submitted in coming months. There is a two-three-year delay (in cases of rape or murder of child victims) in receiving the DNA reports. The average time to prepare a DNA report is 10-15 days, but if the reports are delayed, a number of witnesses, including the investigating officer, doctors and the FSL experts, cannot be examined since the case properties are sent along with the DNA blood samples. Such delay is obstructing the justice delivery system and the purpose of setting up of fast-track courts seems to be lost on account of this delay,” said ASJ Rana in his order.

#Madhya Pradesh #Palwal