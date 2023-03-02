Labourer resists loot attempt; stabbed to death

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 1

A migrant worker was killed and another injured as they resisted an attempt to loot them in Rohtak today. Ranjit and Mohit were assaulted by unknown miscreants who tried to snatch their mobile phones and cash etc.

However, they resisted the attempt and took on the miscreants, following which the looters attacked them with knives. Ranjit was stabbed to death, while Mohit, aka Anuj, sustained serious injuries. A case has been registered.