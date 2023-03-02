Labourer resists loot attempt; stabbed to death

Rohtak, March 1
A migrant worker was killed and another injured as they resisted an attempt to loot them in Rohtak today. Ranjit and Mohit were assaulted by unknown miscreants who tried to snatch their mobile phones and cash etc.
However, they resisted the attempt and took on the miscreants, following which the looters attacked them with knives. Ranjit was stabbed to death, while Mohit, aka Anuj, sustained serious injuries. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya
Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine
Enhanced coordination on international stage taken up too: R...