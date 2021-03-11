Labourer robbed of cash

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 12

A daily wage labourer was gagged and robbed of cash and mobile phone by two men in Gurugram on Tuesday. The incident was caught on the CCTV of a hardware shop.The video of the incident has gone viral. After the video surfaced, the police searched for the victim, who did not file a complaint.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 6:30 am.

The victim has been identified as Suresh. An FIR has been registered against duo unidentified persons under Section 379-A and 34 of the IPC at Shivaji Nagar police station. In the video, one of the accused can be seen grabbing the victim by the neck from behind. His accomplice soon joins him.