Labourers will be given better health services, says minister

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 12

Citing recent survey reports of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) and Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) payroll data, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav today said employment opportunities were increasing in the country.

The health dashboard will give key information related to performance of the Employees State Insurance Corporation hospitals, current occupancy and OPD footfall

The construction dashboard will give key information about various construction projects of the ESIC

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said they had re-strengthened commitment to the welfare of the workers and labourers in both organised and unorganised sectors.

Speaking at the 187th meeting of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Gurugram this afternoon, he said health check-ups of labourers would be conducted by the ESIC hospitals. He said factories/MSME clusters would be considered as a unit and the ESIC would coordinate with them for preventive health check-ups of workers. Health check-ups will be conducted in 15 cities as part of the ongoing pilot project, said Yadav.

“Pending projects of the ESIC will be expedited and construction work of ESIC hospitals will completed soon. Availability of doctors and staff will also be ensured,” he said. The minister called on doctors to join ESIC hospitals, serving the poor, and assured that remuneration of doctors and staff would be revised by the ESIC.

The minister inaugurated two ESIC management dashboards — construction project dashboard and hospital dashboard. The health dashboard will give key information related to performance of ESIC hospitals. It will also provide the viewers with the current occupancy and OPD footfall at the hospital dashboard. The construction dashboard will give key information about various construction projects of the ESIC.