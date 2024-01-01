Lack of facilities for specially abled in Narwana

The railway station in Narwana lacks special facilities such as ramps for the specially abled people, who are thus forced to cross the tracks with help of attendants. They cannot even use foot overbridges due to their physical conditions. The Railways should design and construct platforms in such a way that these people can safely use them.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Plight of private school teachers in Rewari

The ill treatment of private school teachers in Rewari is highly appalling! Not only are they harassed but also humiliated by the school management. Despite being affiliated to the CBSE, the majority of private schools here hire teachers without any contract or appointment letter, and terminate their services without giving any notice. They are also given admission targets and assigned tasks to visit villages to get more students enrolled in the school. Besides, they are also not given a salary raise. Narender Kumar, Rewari

fix defunct streetlights in Panchkula

Commuters have often complained about defunct streetlights on many roads connecting Peer Muchalla to Sector 21 in Panchkula. The situation gets worse at night as they have to navigate through these areas at night, leaving them prone to accidents. People daily commuting on these stretches have brought the problem to the notice of the concerned authorities several times, but no change can be seen on ground. These streetlights must be fixed at the earliest. MUDassir Kar, Panchkula

