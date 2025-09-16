Lack of preparedness resulted in severe waterlogging: Abhay Chautala

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala today said the lack of preparedness for the rainy season resulted in severe waterlogging in several districts of Haryana.

He was here to address party workers in Ambala Cantonment and invite them for the Samman Diwas Rally to be held on the occasion of 112th Birth Anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal in Rohtak on September 25.

Speaking to mediapersons, Abhay Chautala said various colonies experienced severe waterlogging, causing inconvenience to residents in Ambala. “Anil Vij, in the videos, is seen issuing instructions to the deputy commissioner, ministers, and party workers, but such measures should have been taken before the rainy season,” he said.

“Districts like Yamunanagar and Ambala witness the fury of rivers during the rainy season, then why are the embankments not strengthened in time and adequate arrangements made for the convenience of the people?” he said.

The INLD leader said the people of Haryana want to bring a change. “People have understood that the Congress and the BJP have been weakening Haryana. They are ready to bring a change,” he said.

He further added that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the state. “Gangsters have been committing crimes and then taking the responsibility too on social media. It suggests that the Chief Minister hasn’t been able to control the crime in the state,” Abhay Chautala said.