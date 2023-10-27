Lack of sanitation staff raises a stink in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, October 26

Rohtak city is grappling with heaps of garbage and unsanitary conditions as the MC is facing an acute shortage of sanitation staff.

Contract not renewed As many as 550 workers previously engaged by the MC have been sitting at home since April 1.

Hundreds of sanitation workers, who were previously engaged by the corporation on contractual basis, have been rendered jobless as a fresh sanitation contract has not been signed after March 31.

Municipal officials stated that a company willing to get the tender to maintain cleanliness in the city had moved the court and obtained stay orders, due to which the tendering process was halted.

“As many as 550 workers previously engaged by the corporation have been sitting at their homes since April 1 and are in a miserable condition. On the other hand, the workers engaged for maintenance of cleanliness are overburdened due to the increased workload. Hence, the sanitation in the city has derailed,” said Sanjay Bidlan, president of the district unit of Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh.

The municipal workers’ union has been approaching the authorities concerned and staging protests for extending the contracts of the workers.

“Garbage often lies uncollected for long. It raises an unbearable stink and may lead to an outbreak of disease. But the authorities have failed to take action,” lamented Kamal, a local resident.

Senior Deputy Mayor Raj Kamal Sehgal said, “Several measures are being taken to ensure cleanliness in the city. The issue pertaining to lack of workers will also be resolved soon,” he stated.

