Lack of sanitation staff raises a stink in Rohtak

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, October 26
Rohtak city is grappling with heaps of garbage and unsanitary conditions as the MC is facing an acute shortage of sanitation staff.
Contract not renewed
As many as 550 workers previously engaged by the MC have been sitting at home since April 1.
Hundreds of sanitation workers, who were previously engaged by the corporation on contractual basis, have been rendered jobless as a fresh sanitation contract has not been signed after March 31.
Municipal officials stated that a company willing to get the tender to maintain cleanliness in the city had moved the court and obtained stay orders, due to which the tendering process was halted.
“As many as 550 workers previously engaged by the corporation have been sitting at their homes since April 1 and are in a miserable condition. On the other hand, the workers engaged for maintenance of cleanliness are overburdened due to the increased workload. Hence, the sanitation in the city has derailed,” said Sanjay Bidlan, president of the district unit of Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh.
The municipal workers’ union has been approaching the authorities concerned and staging protests for extending the contracts of the workers.
“Garbage often lies uncollected for long. It raises an unbearable stink and may lead to an outbreak of disease. But the authorities have failed to take action,” lamented Kamal, a local resident.
Senior Deputy Mayor Raj Kamal Sehgal said, “Several measures are being taken to ensure cleanliness in the city. The issue pertaining to lack of workers will also be resolved soon,” he stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...