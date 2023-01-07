 Lack of sewerage, waste being thrown into canals : The Tribune India

Lack of sewerage, waste being thrown into canals

An irrigation canal passing through Faridabad. File photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 6

In absence of proper sewerage, untreated waste of several residential societies of Faridabad is being disposed of in irrigation canals flowing through the city. Although releasing of waste into canals is a punishable offence and invites an FIR, no case has been registered in the matter.

“Sewage is collected from several societies in tankers and disposed of in the Agra and Gurugram canals or at open spaces,” Pramod Minocha, president of the Greater Faridabad Residents Association said.

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has been authorised to construct the system. But the agency is facing several hurdles including legal tangles over land acquisition, a source in the HSVP said.

A local resident, AK Gaur, said only eight of the total 32 residential societies in the city had proper sewage connections but the system didn’t has an outlet. “In the rest of societies and the villages in the MC limits the system is in shambles. The sewage in these localities is either disposed of in sceptic tanks or using tankers,” he added.

Gaur had lodged a complaint in November regarding disposal of untreated waste in canals but no action was taken by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) or the police. Both the department said penalising the offenders wasn’t their job, he added.

The Gurugram Canal is maintained by the Haryana Irrigation Department while Agra Canal is owned by UP Government. Both the canals start at Yamuna Barrage near Okhla in Delhi. Varun Sheokand, a social activist, said, “The water quality in both the canals is poor from starting point. It further aggravates as there is no check on disposal of waste in these in the city.” In 2017, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on the builders of some societies but the practice was still unchecked, he added. “Even the flora in several areas near Neemka and Mirzapur villages have been affected,” Sheokand said.

No official of the HSPCB was available for comments. However, an official of the Irrigation Department said no FIR has been registered so far in the matter.

