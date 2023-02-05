Lack of space forces authorities to run four govt schools in two shifts

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 4

Due to the lack of space and dilapidated condition of buildings, four government-run schools in the district have been running in two shifts — morning and evening for the past several months.

This has not only increased the burden on faculty members, but students have to suffer as they have to accommodate their timing and their daily routine is also affected.

The children at Government Senior Secondary Schools located at Mohiudinpur, Daha, Model Town and Subhri are attending classes in two shifts.

Work on the building of Subhri school is going on, while the tender is yet to be floated for the construction of rooms in Model Town. The dilapidated building of Daha has been demolished and 10 rooms of Mohiudinpur school have been declared condemned recently, due to which students cannot sit in these rooms, said an official of the Education Department.

Timings odd Due to the odd timing of the school in the evening shift, it is difficult for us to manage as we have to go for work in the morning, while our wards stay at home. We have to come back in the afternoon to get them ready for school. —A parent Providing all help The construction work of rooms in Subhri school is going on, while the tender will be floated soon to construct rooms in the Model Town branch. We are providing all help to these schools so that nobody suffers. —Rajpal, District education officer

Government Senior Secondary School, Mohiudinpur, has only 16 rooms, of which 10 have already been declared “dangerous” by government agencies. Due to the lack of building in the senior wing, the building of the primary wing is being used, forcing the authorities to run the school in two shifts. In the morning shift, classes from VI to XII are being conducted, while in the evening shift, classes of the primary wing are being conducted.

There are 407 students in Government Senior Secondary School in Subhri village, where the construction work of 10 new rooms is under way and the authorities are hopeful that these rooms will be available for students from the new session. “We have no option but to make two shifts for the students. In the morning shift, classes from IX to XII are being conducted, while in the evening, classes from VI to VIII are being conducted in five rooms,” said a teacher. The situation is almost the same in the government schools at Daha and Model Town.

Parents complain about the timing of school in Mohiudinpur as most of the parents are engaged in labour work. “Due to the odd timing of the school in the evening shift, it is difficult for us to manage as we have to go for work in the morning, while our wards stay at home,” said a parent.