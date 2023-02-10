Lack of storm water drainage system in Narwana

THERE is no storm water drainage system on the side of roads in Narwana. Therefore, the accumulated rainwater takes longer time to be drained off, leading to road damage. It could also cause flooding in the area. The local administration must take effective measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Broken swings a risk to children

THE swings in Park No. 10 of Sector 13 here have broken. This can endanger the life of children. These swings require immediate repair or replacement. The MC authorities must ensure that the needful is done at the earliest as children cannot be kept from playing in the park for long.

SC Chawla, Karnal

Stray dogs menace at Ambala Cantt railway station

STRAY dogs can be spotted roaming in the Ambala Cantonment railway station. They might not cause any trouble, but sudden barking creates panic among children, and has led to accidents. The authorities concerned must address the problem to prevent any more incidents. Jagmohan, Ambala

