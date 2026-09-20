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Home / Haryana / Ladwa college holds workshop on ‘Library resources’

Ladwa college holds workshop on ‘Library resources’

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:16 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan being run by the Government of Haryana, a one-day workshop on ‘Library resources for academic success’ was organised jointly by the Library and the Department of Commerce of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, on Saturday. Around 60 Commerce students participated in the programme.

During the workshop, Rupesh Gaur, librarian, provided students with information on the effective use of books, journals, newspapers, Web OPAC, the library website, and e-resources available through the college library. A practical demonstration of the Web OPAC was also given to enable students to easily search for and access library resources.

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The students were introduced to various open and digital educational resources, including SWAYAM, e-PG Pathshala, e-GyanKosh, and the National Digital Library of India, as well as skill-development platforms. Information regarding government and institutional internship opportunities was also provided.

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Special emphasis was placed on information literacy during the workshop. Students were advised that before using information obtained from any website, social media platform, or AI tool, they should verify its source, author, institution, date, authenticity and supporting evidence. They were also advised to verify important information through reliable and official sources.

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