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Home / Haryana / Ladwa college student bags gold in weightlifting championship

Ladwa college student bags gold in weightlifting championship

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Naina Barounda with college officials in Ladwa.
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Naina Barounda, a BA second-year student of Indira Gandhi National College (IGNC), Ladwa, won the gold medal in the Inter-College Women’s Weightlifting Championship organised by Kurukshetra University. The championship was held on October 27 and 28 at the Sports Department of Kurukshetra University.

Naina delivered an outstanding performance in the 69-kg weight category. She lifted a total of 160 kg to secure the first position and win the gold medal. She lifted 90 kg in the snatch and 70 kg in the clean and jerk events, bringing laurels to the college.

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Naina will now represent Kurukshetra University in the North India Inter-University Weightlifting Championship.

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Principal Kushal Pal, along with members of the College Sports Committee and faculty members, congratulated Naina and Kuldeep Singh, Head of the Department of Physical Education.

Principal Kushal Pal said, “The success of the athlete reflects her consistent and tireless hard work.”

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President of the College Management Committee, Pawan Garg, said, “I am confident that our athletes will go on to win medals at the All-India Inter-University, national and international levels.”

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