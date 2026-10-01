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Home / Haryana / Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa students attend seminar on financial planning

Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa students attend seminar on financial planning

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Trainer Vishwadeep Sharma being honoured with a memento.
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A lecture on “Financial Literacy and Financial Management” was organised at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, by the Career Guidance Cell and the Department of Commerce.

The programme aimed to enhance students’ awareness about financial planning, investment and responsible financial decision-making. It focused on the importance of managing personal finances wisely and making informed choices in an increasingly complex economic environment.

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The students were apprised of mutual fund investments and insurance plans as avenues for saving and investment, keeping in view the impact of inflation. Trainer Vishwadeep Sharma interacted with the students during the session and shared insights into important aspects of personal financial management. He also explained the need to make informed and responsible financial decisions while planning for future financial needs.

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Principal Prof Kushal Pal also addressed the students and emphasised the importance of financial literacy in today’s economic environment. He encouraged the students to develop sound financial knowledge and practical skills that would prove useful in both their personal and professional lives. Around 50 students attended the informative lecture.

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