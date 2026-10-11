DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Ladwa's IGN College team secures 3rd position in table tennis tourney

Ladwa's IGN College team secures 3rd position in table tennis tourney

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:02 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The members of Indira Gandhi National College's table tennis team.
Advertisement

The women’s table tennis team of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, secured third position in the Kurukshetra University Inter-College Table Tennis (Women) Competition.

The competition was organised on October 8 and 9 by the university’s Sports Department.

Advertisement

The college team comprised Chanchal of MA second year; Priya, Shevi and Bhawna of BA second year; and Mahak of BSc second year. The players demonstrated their skills by defeating DBG College, Panipat, and PIET, Panipat, in their respective matches.

Advertisement

According to the college spokesperson, none of the players had played table tennis before joining the college. They attained this milestone through regular practice, hard work and dedication at the college.

Officiating Principal Ashok Kumar, along with other members of the Sports Committee, welcomed the team members and Kuldeep Singh, Head of the Department of Physical Education.

Advertisement

Kumar said the students had been preparing with hard work and dedication for a long time, and their efforts had finally been rewarded with this remarkable success.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts