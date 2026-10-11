The women’s table tennis team of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, secured third position in the Kurukshetra University Inter-College Table Tennis (Women) Competition.

The competition was organised on October 8 and 9 by the university’s Sports Department.

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The college team comprised Chanchal of MA second year; Priya, Shevi and Bhawna of BA second year; and Mahak of BSc second year. The players demonstrated their skills by defeating DBG College, Panipat, and PIET, Panipat, in their respective matches.

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According to the college spokesperson, none of the players had played table tennis before joining the college. They attained this milestone through regular practice, hard work and dedication at the college.

Officiating Principal Ashok Kumar, along with other members of the Sports Committee, welcomed the team members and Kuldeep Singh, Head of the Department of Physical Education.

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Kumar said the students had been preparing with hard work and dedication for a long time, and their efforts had finally been rewarded with this remarkable success.