DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Lady luck smiles: Two retired HCS officers elevated to IAS

Lady luck smiles: Two retired HCS officers elevated to IAS

Chandigarh Bench of CAT directs Ministry to notify appointments

article_Author
Pradeep Sharma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two retired Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers — Amar Deep Singh and Subhita Dhaka — have been elevated to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) following the intervention of the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Advertisement

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued the order appointing Singh and Dhaka to the 2022 and 2023 IAS batches, respectively.

Advertisement

In July, the Selection Committee had recommended their promotion to fill eight vacancies in the 2022 batch and 10 in the 2023 batch, a recommendation that was approved by the Haryana Government, Central Government, and the UPSC on August 1.

Advertisement

However, both officers had already retired from state service, preventing their appointments from being notified. HCS officers retire at 58, while IAS officers retire at 60.

Aggrieved by the delay, Singh and Dhaka approached the CAT, which directed the competent authority to issue a “reasoned and speaking order.” Following this, the ministry ordered their elevation.

Advertisement

“Amar Deep Singh and Subhita Dhaka will be deemed to have been notionally appointed to the IAS. The period between their superannuation in state services and their present appointment shall be counted as service, subject to vigilance clearance by the state government,” the order stated.

Under the notification, Amar Deep Singh will continue in service until February 28, 2026, while Subhita Dhaka will retire on March 31, 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts