Land acquisition: SC issues notice to HSIIDC on Sonepat farmers’ claim for interest on solatium from date of award

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on a petition seeking payment of interest on solatium to farmers for their four-acre land acquired in Sonepat from the date of passing of the award.

The petitioners have challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s September 1 judgment that decided the question finally against the landowners, without noticing either the reference or the pending batch, and without noticing three earlier decisions of a coordinate Bench of the same High Court taking the opposite view.

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By an award dated November 16, 1994, land of Dayanand and others was acquired under Land Acquisition Act, 1894 and it was transferred to the HSIIDC by the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board on December 23, 2000.

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The landowners filed a Regular First Appeal before the High Court which was allowed by an order dated July 5, 2011, and the amount of compensation was further enhanced. It was held that the landowners were entitled to all statutory benefits besides the market value as per amended provision of Sections 23(1A), 23(2) and 28 of 1894 Act.

Claiming interest on solatium from the date of award, i.e., November 16, 1994, the landowners filed an execution application which was allowed by an order dated August 16, 2023, by Additional District Judge, Sonepat.

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However, acting on a revision petition filed by the HSIIDC, the High Court on September 1, 2026, set aside the order passed by the Additional District Judge, Sonepat.

Petitioners’ counsel Vikram Punia said, “We have challenged the High Court’s verdict on the ground that the core legal issue was already pending before the top court and stood referred to a three-Judge Bench.”

The petitioners submitted that “balance of convenience favours preservation of the status quo in particular, protection of amounts already paid under the 10.12.2019 order pending authoritative determination, so that neither side is prejudiced by the outcome of the reference.”

They said, “The petitioners are elderly agriculturists and legal representatives of deceased landowners whose land was taken over three decades ago. Any recovery or re-adjustment at this stage would cause irreparable hardship, whereas HSIIDC, a State instrumentality, suffers no prejudice by maintaining the status quo.”