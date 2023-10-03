Land compensation: ED files prosecution complaint against DRO, 20 others for Rs 37.89-crore fraud

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, October 2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against 21 people, including a former District Revenue Officer (DRO), in a Rs 37.89 crore land compensation embezzlement case. The accused allegedly rotated money through different accounts and made payments to ineligible people.

The HSIIDC acquired land at Panchkula and compensation was to be paid through the DRO-cum-Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), Panchkula. The HSIIDC deposited Rs 203.5 crore from 2011 to 2014 in two accounts — Rs 173.5 crore in IndusInd Bank, Panchkula, and Rs 30 crore in HDFC Bank, Barwala — opened in the name of the DRO-cum-LAC.

From IndusInd Bank, Rs 19 crore were transferred to an account in the name of DRO-cum-LAC in Punjab National Bank (PNB), Jangpura Extension, Delhi. The account was opened by the main accused, Naresh Kumar Sheokand, posted as DRO. He handed over the account opening form to accused Bhim Singh, then senior manager, PNB, through another accused, Dr Chander Shekhar. A sum of Rs 17.89 crore was transferred to the accounts of 15 individuals who were not the actual awardees of the compensation, said the ED.

In another case, the NHAI acquired land in 2012 for the four-laning of NH-73 and deposited Rs 579.34 crore. A sum of Rs 501.38 crore was transferred to an account of the Competent Authority Land Acquisition (CALA)-cum-DRO at PNB, Panchkula.

From the Panchkula account, Rs 250 crore was transferred to PNB, Jangpura Extension, Delhi, and then further transferred to different accounts. Sheokand opened multiple accounts “fraudulently” in connivance with bank officials, and the money was transferred to ineligible accounts, arranged by Shekhar, claimed the ED.

The amounts were then withdrawn from accounts of private persons and utilised in the acquisition of properties and repayment of loans by Sheokand and others. The ED attached the proceeds of crime worth Rs 26.45 crore in the case. It included 11 flats in Panchkula, Pinjore, Noida, and Delhi, a shop and property in East of Kailash, Delhi, and agricultural land in Bulandshahar and Rampur (UP), Nuh, Delhi, Jind and Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) among other properties.

The then Vigilance Bureau registered an FIR in 2015 against Sheokand and Bhim Singh. The case was transferred to CBI in 2017, which filed the final chargesheet in 2019. The ED registered the Enforcement Case Information Report in 2021.

Used multiple accounts

