Land consolidation notification stayed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of a notification issued on November 11, 2021, for preparing a scheme of consolidation regarding land in Kot village in Faridabad district. Among other things, the Bench was told that the state of Haryana issued the notification with mala fide intention to benefit “private companies”.

The Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari was told that a part of ‘gair mumkin pahad’ was purchased by outsiders and they wanted to include their land within the revenue estate of Kot village after this consolidation.

Appearing on behalf of Kesar Singh and other petitioners, advocate Manoj Kumar Sood submitted that the respondents first issue notification for consolidation in 2011, vide which it was decided to prepare a scheme of consolidation regarding whole of revenue estate of Kot village.

Sood added that the petitioner submitted a representation stating that certain companies had purchased ‘gair mumkin pahad’ in the village and the notification was issued for their benefit. It was added that the agriculture land was less in the areas and there was no need for consolidation.

He said a petition was filed before the National Green Tribunal, following which the notification was withdrawn.

The notification dated November 11, 2021, also included ‘gair mumkin pahad’. On the same date, a letter was also issued, which narrated that ‘gair mumkin tilla, gair mumkin nala and gair mumkin pahad’ in the lands of private owners shall be kept in its original shape and new ‘khasra number’ would be given. The state issued the notification with mala fide intention to benefit the private companies.

Before parting, the Bench also issued notice of motion to the state and other respondents. The case will now come up for further hearing on August 1.