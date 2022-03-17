Land deeds within 100 m of Faridabad IAF station to benefit 15,000

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 16

The announcement to open the registration of properties and residential structures located within the 100-metre buffer zone of the Air Force station here is likely to benefit around 15,000 households.

A population of around 1 lakh has been residing in the colonies that have come up in this zone in an unauthorised manner in the past 25 to 30 years, it is revealed.

Relief to the residents of Saran, Ghazipur, Dabua, Odiya and Kapra colonies comes after the Deputy CM’s announcement in the Assembly recently, wherein he had said the registration of the properties located within 100 metre radius of the IAF station buffer zone would be opened shortly.

The registration of properties had been closed several years ago, it is claimed. While the owner of the properties having an area of less than one acre will have to get an NOC from the local civic body, those having a size of over one acre will have to seek the permission from the Urban Local Bodies Department of the state government, it is added.

“The registration ban in the area has resulted in the unavailability of the basic civic amenities for a large population, which has been working as labourers and workers in factories here,” says Neeraj Sharma, MLA from the NIT Assembly segment.

Describing the move as a major relief, he said this would help in carrying out development works lying stalled for over two decades. He said he had written a demi-official letter to the CM in August last year to draw his attention towards the hardships being faced by the residents here in the wake of the ban.

While the demand of regularisation of the colonies falling into the 100 m radius has been taken up from time to time, the notices of removal of the encroachments had also been issued by the district administration. However, the move was shelved due to the intervention by the local leaders and elected representatives. The state government had requested the Union Defence Minister to end the restrictions imposed under the Defence Act- 1903 in December last year.