Land owners stage dharna for pending solatium

A number of land owners demanding pending compensation for their land, acquired for NH-152, staged a dharna, under the banner of BKU (Charuni) at Mini-Secretariat here today. The farmers claimed that land of 11 villages on Pehowa-Ambala road was acquired but they were given inadequate compensation.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, who led the dharna, said, “The process to release the compensation was started in April 2015 and the affected farmers should have been given 100 per cent solatium but they had been given 30 per cent of the amount. Last year, after a mahapanchayat, the then Deputy Commissioner had given decision in the favour of farmers of three villages and the affected farmers were to be given the remaining 70 per cent solatium along with interest of 21 months. We were assured that the money will be released in four months and no further appeal will be made, but the NHAI had made further appeal in the sessions court instead of releasing the payment.”

The land owners had given a call for indefinite dharna, however, they lifted it after the assurance of expediting the matter by the district administration. Charuni said, “Following the assurance, we have lifted the dharna and have given time till April-end. If the matter is not decided and the compensation is not given, we will hold a meeting on May 1 and decide the future course of action.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Neha Singh said the farmers have been given assurance that the administration will get the matter expedited following which they lifted the dharna.