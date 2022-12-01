Landlord gets 10-year jail for raping tenant in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 30
A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 for raping a woman, who was his tenant. As per the order, if the convict fails to pay the fine his imprisonment will be increased.
The convict was booked for rape on November 22 in 2021 at Bhondsi police station. The complainant said her landlord had barged into her apartment when she was alone. He then raped and threatened her with dire consequences.
