Landlords come in support of flood-affected farmers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 20

In a relief to tenant farmers who have suffered crop losses due to flooding, some landowner farmers have come forward and waived off the lease amount of six months. The lease amount is Rs 50,000-60,000 per acre.

They also assured the flood-hit tenant farmers all kind of other support.

“We are three brothers having around 50 acres of land which has been given to nearly 10 farmers. The flash flood created havoc in several villages along the Yamuna. When we saw the inundated crops in 3 to 4 feet water, we jointly decided to waive off the lease amount of six months. We have told the farmers about this and will return the amount which is taken in advance,” said Narinder Sangwan, former MLA, Gharaunda. “My cousins have also waived off the lease amount of six month of farmers,” he added.

Harinder Sangwan, brother of Narinder Sangwan, said they always stood by the farming community and would continue to serve them. “Farmers, who have taken our land on lease, have suffered huge loss, so our family members have taken this decision,” he added.

A farmer of the Indri block, who has given his around 20 acres on lease to a farmer, said the overflowing Yamuna river was breached at two places at Garhpur Tapu and Musepur villages, inundating crops of thousands of acres of land, causing losses to farmers. “Water has receded and the farmers have started counting losses, but before the government announces any relief for these farmers, we have decided to extend our support by returning their advance of six months,” he added.

Like them, there are several farmers who have announced to waive off the lease amount of the flood-hit farmers. However, farmers are also waiting for the compensation to be given by the government. Rohtash Kamboj, a farmer, said the government should compensate the farmers who have suffered losses.

