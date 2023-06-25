Landowners back home, UP, Bihar migrants ‘forced’ to work as labourers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 24

Paddy transplantation has started and a large number of migrant labourers, including some marginal farmers, who own land, have come from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar to work in fields of Haryana and Punjab. Mukesh and Munish are among migrant labourers who came to Ambala, despite owning marginal land back in UP.

Mukesh said lack of work opportunities and poor returns from farming forced him and some other marginal farmers to work as migrant labourers in Haryana and Punjab.

“I own two-acres on which I sow paddy and wheat, but that is not sufficient. I have four children and it is difficult to make both ends meet. I will also sow paddy in my fields in July. I am hoping to save around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 this year so that I can use the money for sowing my field”, said Mukesh.

Munish (24), said “I also three acres but poor returns and no other work opportunity has forced me to travel to Punjab and work as a labourer. After completing paddy transplantation, I will go back to cultivate my fields and return next year. Hundreds of workers come to Haryana and Punjab in the absence of work opportunities in UP”.

The labourers said while last year they charged Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 per acre, this year they had asked for Rs 3,500-4,000 per acre.

Farmers from Punjab reach Ambala railway station to hire labourers to work in their respective fields. A farmer from Patiala, Kuldeep Singh, said “Every year wages are hiked by Rs 200 to Rs 300 per acre. Last year, I paid Rs 3,100 per acre. This year, labourers are demanding Rs 3,300 per acre and food for 20 persons. The cost of labour and prices of inputs increase every year but returns have been declining.”

The BKU (Charuni), Ambala, spokesman Rajiv Sharma said, “Many migrant farmers own small piece of land in their home states, but in the absence of a legal guarantee for the MSP, they fail to get remunerative price for the produce and are forced to work as labourers in Haryana and Punjab.”