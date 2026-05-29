Laparoscopic surgery begins at Jhajjar hospital

Advanced laparoscopic surgery service has been launched at Civil Hospital in Jhajjar under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the APCPL.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Manju Kadian said laparoscopic surgery, also known as minimally invasive surgery, is performed through small incisions, resulting in less pain, minimal blood loss, lower risk of infection, and faster recovery for patients. “Residents of the district will no longer need to travel to bigger cities for modern surgical facilities. Expert doctors at theCivil Hospital, Jhajjar, are now providing better and affordable healthcare services using advanced medical technology,” she added.

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She has urged people to undergo timely check-ups and treatment to avail maximum benefits of healthcare services.

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CSR Nodal Officer Dr Deepak Sharma stated the CSR initiatives in the healthcare sector will prove highly beneficial for the weaker and needy sections of society.

Specialist Dr Ajay Dhankhar informed that the laparoscopic technology will be used for various common and complex surgical procedures, including gallbladder, appendix, and hernia surgeries.