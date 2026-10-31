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Home / Haryana / Large consignment of ‘pop-up’ firecrackers seized from defunct factory in Baddi

Large consignment of ‘pop-up’ firecrackers seized from defunct factory in Baddi

Manpura police recover crackers packed in cartons and sacks from Saned village unit; case registered against caretaker for unauthorised storage

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:51 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A large quantity of firecrackers was seized from a defunct factory, Pyramid Electronics, at Saned village in Baddi by the Manpura police on Saturday.
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A large quantity of firecrackers was seized from a defunct factory, Pyramid Electronics, at Saned village in Baddi by the Manpura police on Saturday.The police received a tip-off while patrolling the area that firecrackers were being packed illegally at the defunct factory. Acting on the information, a police team searched the premises and recovered a substantial quantity of ‘pop-up’ firecrackers, designed to detonate when thrown against the ground. The crackers were found in both loose and packaged forms.
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The seized material included loose plastic crackers stored in 14 cardboard boxes, sealed plastic packets in 16 cardboard boxes and small boxes packed in nine large plastic sacks, besides several large cardboard cartons. The counting of the remaining seized material was under way at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the seizure, SP Vinod Dhiman said, “The caretaker present at the defunct factory failed to produce any valid licence, permit or documentation authorising the storage and packing of these firecrackers, consequent to which a case has been registered against the accused at Manpura Police Station under Section 288 of the BNS for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances.”

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The Baddi police said the storage and packing of firecrackers and explosive materials must strictly adhere to prescribed safety standards and valid legal permits.

Anyone found violating these regulations and thereby endangering lives and property would face stringent legal action, they added.

The police also urged the public to immediately report instances of illegal manufacturing, packing or storage of firecrackers, saying public vigilance could help avert major accidents.

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