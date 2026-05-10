Largely peaceful Haryana local body polls see 54.5% voter turnout

Except for minor skirmishes, allegations and counter allegations by the opposite parties, the general and by-poll for local bodies were held peacefully in Haryana on Sunday.

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An overall voter turnout of 54.5 per cent was recorded in the elections conducted by the Haryana State Election Commission.

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Out of a total of 8,73,177 votes, 4,75,948 votes were polled in the urban local body elections of Ambala, Panchkula, Sonepat and the Municipal Council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Dharuhera, Sampla and Uklana.

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Additionally, by-elections for various wards across different urban local body areas in the state were also successfully concluded.

Similarly, under the panchayati raj institutions, general and by-elections were held in various districts for the posts of zila parishad members, panchayat samiti members, sarpanches and panches.

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While polling officially concluded at 6 pm, the Election Commission allowed voters already standing in queues to cast their votes. A total of 817 polling stations were set up to conduct the elections.

State Election Commissioner Devinder Singh Kalyan inspected various polling stations in Panchkula during the election process, taking stock of the voting arrangements, security measures, and voter facilities.

Till 8 pm, the reports surfaced that 79.2 per cent of the polling was completed at Rohtak. Out of a total of 15624, close to 12372 votes were polled.

This was followed by Hisar, which had witnessed 75.5 per cent voter turnout. Out of 15,507, the votes polled were 11,744 for the election of chairperson and ward members of the Uklana municipal committee.

Rewari got a voter turnout of 66.1 per cent. Out of 1,40,333 total votes, 92,783 votes were polled. In Rewari, tension prevailed at a Government Senior Secondary School when a person allegedly attempted to cast a fraudulent vote, but he was taken into custody by the police.

In another instance, a Congress candidate for chairperson, Kumari Raj, in Dharuhera, had levelled serious allegations of ‘vote for cash’ against the BJP.

At Ambala, 54.4 percent voter turnout was registered. Out of 1,98,224 total votes, 1,07,790 were polled to decide the fate of 65 candidates who were contesting for the post of 20 ward members and three candidates- BJP’s Akshita Saini, Congress party’s Kulwinder Kaur and independent candidate Sonia Rani- contesting for the mayoral post.

Sources say that in Ward No. 8, the Congress supporters protested outside a polling station, claiming suspicious credentials of a woman who had come to vote but fled the scene.

Panchkula witnessed a voter turnout of 52.7 per cent. Out of 2,07,444, the votes polled were 1,09,393.

At Sonepat, the voter turnout stood at 47.9 per cent. Out of 2,96,045 total votes, 1,41,866 votes were polled to elect the mayor and 22 councillors for the Municipal Corporation. The fate of a total of 98 candidates, including nine mayoral post candidates and 89 councillor post candidates, has been sealed.