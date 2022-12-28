Last date for property tax in cities extended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Giving a relief to property taxpayers of urban areas, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today extended the last date for depositing property tax in cities from December 31 to January 31, 2023.

As per the announcement, entire interest would be waived off if the property tax was deposited by December 31, while a 50 per cent waiver would be given on depositing property tax by January 31, 2023.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while speaking after the discussion on the calling attention motion introduced in the House.

Khattar said the government was also finding a way to regularise the colonies developed illegally outside the urban limits, for which the rules were being amended. Colonies in old areas in cities would be declared as core areas and persons residing in such colonies for more than 50 years would be allowed mixed land use as properties in such colonies were neither falling under residential nor commercial categories. We aim to build the city in a planned manner, he added.