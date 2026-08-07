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Home / Haryana / Last-minute twist rocks Karnal ZP poll, Geeta Rani wins Chairperson post

Last-minute twist rocks Karnal ZP poll, Geeta Rani wins Chairperson post

Former chairperson Parvesh Rana’s camp helps engineer turnaround as Geeta Rani defeats frontrunner Reena Rani by 15-9 votes

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:13 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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Geeta Rani, newly elected Chairperson of Karnal Zila Parishad, after her victory in the election on Thursday.
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An unexpected political twist completely altered the contest for the post of Karnal Zila Parishad (ZP) Chairperson, turning the predictable results into a major upset and leaving many members and political observers surprised.

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Vice Chairperson and officiating Chairperson Reena Rani was widely considered the frontrunner for the vacant post. However, the political equations inside the House shifted dramatically at the eleventh hour.

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When the votes were counted, Geeta Rani, wife of Surinder Udana secured 15 votes, comfortably defeating Reena Rani, who managed nine votes. Surinder Udana was in BJP till the last Assembly election in 2024 and quit the party after the denial of ticket. He had contested the last Assembly election on a BSP ticket.

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Zila Parishad members during the counting of votes for the Karnal Chairperson election at Vikas Sadan on Thursday

Zila Parishad members during the counting of votes for the Karnal Chairperson election at Vikas Sadan on Thursday.

A total of 24 out of 25 ZP members cast their votes, while one member remained absent. Reena’s husband, Dheeraj Kharkali, is an active BJP leader.

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As per the sources, Sohan Singh Rana, husband of former Chairperson Parvesh Rana, played a key role in mobilising support for Geeta Rani, helping her enter the contest and ultimately secure victory. The sudden change in strategy disrupted the expected voting pattern and triggered fresh political realignments within the House.

The election was held to fill the vacant post of ZP Chairperson after former Chairperson Parvesh Rana was removed through a no-confidence motion.

As per Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Dr. Anand Kumar Sharma, the election process was conducted peacefully at Vikas Sadan. Voting was held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after a mock poll was conducted in the presence of both candidates and their proposers to ensure transparency.

After the counting of votes, Dr. Sharma officially declared Geeta Rani elected as the new Chairperson of the Karnal Zila Parishad.

After his wife’s defeat, Dheeraj Kharkali accused Surinder Udana of backstabbing him, alleging that he had betrayed his trust. “He stood by me for more than three years, but in the end, he betrayed me,” Kharkali alleged.

Geeta Rani said she would work with all members and ensure the equitable distribution of development grants across the district. “I am thankful to all the members for their support and will ensure equal development in all the wards,” she said.

Surinder Udana refuted Kharkali’s allegations, saying that the House had entrusted his wife with the responsibility of leading the ZP and that she would discharge her duties with honesty and sincerity.

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