Late-night patrol reunites wandering woman with family in Panchkula

A late-night Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) patrol helped reunite a 26-year-old woman with her family after she was found wandering in Barwala on Tuesday night, hours after her family had arrived from Bihar in search of work.

The woman, who was mentally unwell, had wandered away after the family reached Mohali district. The ERV-520 team found her around 11.30 pm in the Barwala area and took her to the Barwala Police Post. As it was late at night, she was kept safely at the Chandimandir police station under the care of a woman police official.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, the woman could remember only Ambala railway station. The clue proved crucial as the police learnt that her family had reached the Ambala railway station earlier that day before travelling by road to Mohali.

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A team led by ASI Ravi Sher of the Barwala Police Post, along with women police personnel, went to the Ambala railway station and gathered information from local sources. The police also used other channels to establish further clues about the family.

After tracing the family's new address and verifying the necessary details, the police safely reunited the woman with her relatives.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain appreciated the ERV-520 and Barwala Police Post teams. He said the police's responsibility extended beyond maintaining law and order to assisting helpless and wandering persons and helping reunite them with their families.

Panchkula Police appealed to the public not to ignore any mentally unwell, abandoned or wandering person found in their area and to immediately inform the police so that timely assistance could be provided.