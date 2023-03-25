Latent tuberculosis cause for concern: Health experts

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 24

The prevalence of latent (hidden) or sub-clinical tuberculosis (TB) has become a cause for concern for health administrators.

“In latent TB, a person is infected with tuberculosis, but does not show any symptoms,” said Dr SS Lohchab, Director, Rohtak PGIMS, while addressing a news conference on the occasion of World TB Day on Friday.

Advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities for tuberculosis are available free of cost at the PGIMS, he said, adding that the residents should get themselves screened for the disease.

Emphasising the significance of preventive TB therapy for sub-clinical cases, Dr Dhruva Chaudhry, head, Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the PGIMS, said family member of a person diagnosed with tuberculosis must get themselves tested and take preventive therapy if required.

Dr Prem Prakash Gupta, head, Department of TB and Respiratory Medicine, stated that multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR TB) is also treated at North India’s first nodal treatment centre on the premises of the PGIMS. District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Indu said as many as 5,287 persons were tested for TB during 2022 and 2023, of whom 853 had been found positive and put on preventive therapy. The Haryana Government was providing many facilities to the TB patients, including financial aid of Rs 500 per month, she added.