Lathicharge at Jantar Mantar sparks protests by political parties, social bodies in Rewari, Mahendragarh

The police “lathicharge” on students protesting against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has sparked protests by political parties and social organisations in the region.

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After the protest march taken out by the lawyers at Narnaul on Wednesday, various social organisations have called for a joint demonstration at Rewari on Saturday.

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The Congress, which did not hold a protest demonstration at Rewari yesterday due to the detention of its leaders by the police, will participate in the agitation being staged by the social bodies.

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“We could not stage a protest demonstration at the district headquarters yesterday as District Congress Committee (Rural) president Subhash Chabri as well as I were detained by the police for the entire day. Now, we will participate in the agitation being held by the social organisations of the city on Saturday,” said Praveen Chaudhary, the president of the Rewari District Congress Committee (Urban).

Leading the protest demonstration by Congress workers at Narnaul on Wednesday, Mahendragarh district Congress president Satyavir Jhookia maintained that in a democracy, every citizen has the constitutional right to express their views peacefully.

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He stated that irregularities in the conduct of examinations, frequent delays in recruitment processes and administrative failures had shattered the faith of millions of students and their parents across the country.

“The government should listen to the concerns of the youth, rather than attempting to suppress their voice,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, activists of the JJP youth wing and the Indian National Students Organisation also staged a protest demonstration and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister to the City Magistrate at Narnaul.

On the other hand, Mahendragarh-based BJP leader Amit Mishra said every political party has the right to express its views and register its protest, but the way of protesting should be in accordance with the Constitution, law and democratic norms.

“Unnecessary political demonstrations and confrontational politics neither serve the interests of students nor strengthen democracy,” he said.