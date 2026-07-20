Lathicharge on students 'a murder of democracy,' says INLD National president Abhay Chautala

Abhay Singh Chautala, National president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), has strongly condemned the police lathicharge on students who were protesting peacefully from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament in New Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak issue.

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He described the incident as a “murder of democracy.”

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Terming the action as shameful and unconstitutional, Chautala said the BJP government, after allegedly conspiring to rob students of their future, was now resorting to suppress their voices forcefully.

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He further alleged that more than two dozen students died by suicide during the NEET paper leak controversy, yet the BJP-led government maintained silence.

Chautala said that the lathicharge amounted to an assault on democratic principles. Branding peaceful protesters as criminals, he said, reflected a “fascist mindset.”

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He demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged NEET scam, justice for all affected students and immediate action against those responsible for the lathicharge.

Referring to the original examination controversy and subsequent allegations related to the re-examination, he claimed that the government had completely failed in handling the issue.

Launching a sharp attack on the results of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, Chautala said the Centre was incapable of conducting even a single exam without controversy.

“This government does not organise examinations; it organises scandals,” he remarked.

He alleged that after the leak of the original examination paper, large-scale irregularities had surfaced in the re-examination as well.

Complaints, he claimed, were being received from students across the country.

According to Chautala, several students had produced evidence showing that the marks indicated by their OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets were later reduced.

He further alleged that the sequence of questions in some OMR sheets was incorrect, some OMR sheets were replaced, and result-related emails were sent under different names.

“The marks were altered hours after the declaration of results, leading to a significant decline in students’ All India Ranks”, he said.