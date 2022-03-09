Launch round-the-clock helpline for civic problems

The largest populated city which is also undergoing Smart City project worth several crores has failed to improve its civic amenities redressal system. Being the Metro city of Haryana, the authorities concerned have yet to pull up their socks to become ready to serve the residents in a better and efficient manner. The functioning of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad and the newly incorporated bodies like Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority cannot be improved till some measures are taken to improve its operation. First of all, the authorities need to start a round-the-clock helpline for the convenience of the residents. SK Sharma, Faridabad

Too many poles, but streetlights not functional in Narwana

On Canal Road in Narwana, there were too many electricity poles on both sides. Recently, countless poles have been erected, some with big transformers on them which occupy most of the road space. Streetlights don't function,so at night this area gets enveloped in the dark. The authorities should pull out all defunct poles and relocate all required poles in proper symmetry to save space on this main road. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Smart signals a boon

It is a matter of great pleasure that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has started working on a project to convert 90 traffic signals in the city into smart signals using adaptive traffic control system. This system will be able to gauge the volume of traffic from a particular side and increase the time limit of green light on its own. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

