Launched 8 months ago, Faridabad intercity link project hangs fire

Faridabad, January 13
With over eight months gone, the authorities are yet come up with the detailed project report (DPR) of the intercity connectivity project announced last year. Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) CEO Sudhir Rajpal has directed the officials to finalise the DPR.
The FMDA had released a tender of Rs 1 crore to a consultancy firm to prepare the feasibility plan. Sources in the FMDA claimed that the work had been quite slow as the process of finalising the DPR was still on.
The consultant had been reportedly asked to finalise the route among the proposed four routes — Surajkund-NHPC-Greater Faridabad, Ankhir-Badkhal-Greater Faridabad, Faridabad Gurgoan road-Bata Chowk-Greater Faridabad and Pali-Sohna Road-Tigaon- Greater Faridabad.
However claiming that the route plan has been finalised and the officials have been directed to prepare the DPR, a spokesperson of the FMDA said that route will start from Faridabad- Gurugram road (Western part)and will touch Sainik Colony, Hardware Chowk, Bata Chowk, Sector- 12 road till Gururgam and Agra canal lying in the Eastern part.
The matter which was discussed in the recently concluded Core Planning Committee meeting of the FMDA, the officials concerned were reportedly pulled up by its CEO.
