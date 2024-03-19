Law student dies as car hits divider, friend booked

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 18

A law student was killed while another sustained injuries after their car hit a road divider. The police have registered a case against the injured, who was driving the car, under various sections of the IPC and began a probe into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar of Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.

Mohan Bahadur, father of the deceased, in his complaint to the Bahalgarh police, said Rohit was pursuing LLB from the Delhi University.

He said Rohit had told him that he, along with his friend Madhusudan, alias Keshav, of Lakshmi Nagar were going for dinner at Murthal Dhaba on Saturday night. He said when Keshav came to pick up Rohit, he was driving the car very fast so he asked him to drive slowly.

Later, he received a call from Kehav in the wee hours on Sunday who told him that they had an accident and they were admitted in the hospital. They reached the hospital but his son Rohit succumbed to his injuries.

Following the complaint, the Bahalgarh police registered a case against Rohit under various sections of the IPC and began a probe into the matter. The police handed over the body of the deceased to his family after a post-mortem examination.

