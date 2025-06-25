DT
PT
Law student mowed down by car

Law student mowed down by car

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:49 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
A law student died while his friend was critically injured after they were hit by a speeding car while they were standing near the railing on the service lane at the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Tuesday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The collision was so severe that both the youths were thrown along with the car 10-m away and the car driver ran over them and fled from the spot. An FIR was registered against the him at the Sector 37 police station.

According to the police, the youth was identified Harsh (25), a resident of Om Nagar Colony, while his friend is identified as Abhishek, a resident of Shanti Nagar Colony. Abhishek was referred in a Delhi hospital where he is being treated and his condition is said to be stable.

Harsh’s neighbour Moksh said around 3 am, Harsh told him that he was hungry. So, both of them went to a dhaba on a motorcycle.

“Harsh and Abhishek were standing near the railing when a car came and hit them. Although some people standing there chased the car and tried to catch it, the driver fled from the spot,” said Moksh.

A senior police official said the police had seized the CCTV footage and started looking for the accused. His body has been handed over to his kin.

