Law students sharpen skills at moot court

The third National Moot Court Competition-2026, organised by Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonepat, in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), concluded with a grand valedictory ceremony after three days of rigorous legal debate and academic engagement.

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The competition commenced on March 13 with the registration of participating teams and submission of memorials in hard copies. The inaugural ceremony marked the formal commencement of the event, followed by the draw of lots and exchange of memorials among the teams. A Researchers’ Test was also conducted to assess the research and analytical abilities of the participants.

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On the second day, the preliminary rounds I and II were held, during which the participating teams presented their arguments before distinguished judges. Based on their performance, the top teams advanced to the quarterfinal rounds, where the level of advocacy and legal reasoning intensified. The final round of the competition was adjudicated by a distinguished panel — comprising Justice OP Shukla and Justice Mini Pushkarna of the Delhi High Court; Justice Pankaj Jain of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Ashok Kumar Jain of the Rajasthan High Court, and Justice Ajay Bhanot of the Allahabad High Court.

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The valedictory ceremony was graced by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Supreme Court of India as the chief guest, while Justice Mini Pushkarna of the Delhi High Court attended as the guest of honour.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Devinder Singh expressed gratitude to the chief guest and appreciated the participation of various institutions, the faculty members and the Moot Court Society.

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Joginder Singh, Registrar (Law), NHRC, lauded the university for the successful organisation of the competition and emphasised that mooting requires clarity of thought, thorough preparation and dedication.

Justice Ashok Kumar Jain of the Rajasthan High Court observed that moot courts teach young lawyers that advocacy is not merely about mastering legal statutes but also about understanding morality and responsibility.

Justice Mini Pushkarna of the Delhi High Court stated that law is not merely a profession for earning a livelihood but also a means to serve society and ensure justice for those in need. She encouraged young lawyers, particularly women, to remain dedicated, believe in themselves, and never give up.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra emphasised that while a moot court competition may produce winners, the real value lies in the learning gained through preparation and arguments.

During the valedictory ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar Dr Ashutosh Mishra presented mementos to the chief guest and other distinguished guests.