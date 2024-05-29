Rohtak: Law summit focuses on role of judiciary in nation-building

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 28

IIM-Rohtak recently hosted a law summit at Chandigarh Judicial Academy. The summit is an annual feature of IIM-Rohtak’s integrated Law (BBA-LLB) programme.

The event was attended by Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court, as the chief guest. He emphasised on the role of judiciary in interpreting the ‘economic analysis of law’ for facilitating a conducive environment to economic growth.

The Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, said: “The judiciary plays a pivotal role in nation-building and fostering a positive business environment through fair, impartial, and timely justice,” highlighting the judiciary’s efforts towards upholding fundamental rights and adapt to new challenges. He also highlighted the importance of alternative dispute resolution.

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, who is also the president, Judicial Academy, shed light on how the judiciary upholds social order and trusts the public as an interpreter.

He further highlighted the judiciary’s critical role in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), nation-building, and interpreting laws. He said, “The judiciary acts as a check and balance aligned to the ethos of our Constitution.”

Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM-Rohtak, underlined the importance of understanding the positive and negative externalities of every action.

The first panel discussion addressed topic ‘The Role of the Judiciary in Alternative Dispute Redressal’. It focused on ADR methods like arbitration, mediation and conciliation over conventional litigation.

The second panel discussion was on ‘The business environment and role of the judiciary’. The discussion focused on pre-litigation mediation and training for judges and lawyers for resolving commercial disputes quickly. The third panel discussion was on ‘Role of Judiciary in Nation Building’.

