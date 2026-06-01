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Home / Haryana / Law varsity VC represents India at global conference in Bulgaria

Law varsity VC represents India at global conference in Bulgaria

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Dr Devinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), in Bulgaria.
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Dr Devinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), represented India by addressing the 24th triennial meeting of the International Association of Forensic Sciences (IAFS-2026) in Sofia, Bulgaria. The international conference was scheduled from May 25 to 30.

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IAFS is one of the world’s leading global forums comprising eminent forensic experts, legal scholars, scientists, medical professionals, criminal investigators, policymakers and academicians who deliberate upon contemporary challenges and innovations in forensic sciences, criminal justice systems and legal medicine.

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The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Working Together for the Future of Forensic Sciences’, aimed at promoting technological advancement, interdisciplinary collaboration and international cooperation in forensic investigation and justice delivery systems.

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During the conference, Dr Devinder Singh presented his scholarly paper titled ‘A Paradigm Shift in Indian Forensics: The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022: Balancing Technological Integration with the Constitutional Safeguards in Criminal Justice’. In his presentation, he elaborated upon the evolving landscape of forensic sciences in India and the growing integration of advanced technologies in criminal investigations.

He observed that investigative agencies in India had long been functioning under the colonial-era Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, which imposed significant limitations on scientific evidence collection and forensic modernisation. He highlighted that the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, has considerably expanded the scope of forensic investigation by incorporating advanced biometric identifiers such as iris and retina scans, DNA-based biological samples, specimen signatures, handwriting samples and voice recordings. According to him, these reforms have aligned India’s investigative framework with globally accepted scientific standards.

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Prof Singh emphasised the need for establishing national forensic standardisation protocols, developing secure digital infrastructure, and strengthening technology-driven justice delivery systems in India. He also underlined the importance of balancing technological integration with constitutional safeguards and individual rights within the criminal justice framework.

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