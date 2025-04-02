​Lawyer dies by suicide in Faridabad

A 53-year-old lawyer allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the court chamber building in Sector 12, Faridabad on Wednesday.

The cause behind the suicide is not clear, and no suicide note was found at the scene.

The deceased was identified as JP Dhankhar, a resident of Machhgar village.

Dhankhar used to practice in District Court, Sector 12.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the lawyer was suffering from a disease. Police speculated that he took his own life due to the troubles caused by the disease.

A fellow lawyer of the deceased said that many lawyers witnessed him jumping. The reason for JP Dhankar’s suicide is unclear. Other fellow lawyers rushed to take him to a nearby private hospital for treatment, but he died on the way.

“The deceased lawyer was retired from the Indian Navy and practiced in the court. The body is currently at the mortuary for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway”, said inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO of the Central police station, Faridabad.