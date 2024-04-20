Lawyer, friend thrashed outside Gurugram bar; three youths booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 19

A lawyer and his friend were allegedly thrashed by three youths, who were also reportedly misbehaving with the female friend of the lawyer, outside a bar located at Rajiv Chowk on Wednesday night. The lawyer alleged that one of the suspects cut off the lower part of his ear and fled after snatching his gold chain. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station.

Advocate Gaurav Dube (28), a native of Karnal, who is practising at the Gurugram court, said in his complaint that the incident took place late night on Wednesday when he visited the bar for a party with friends.

“I and two of my friends were sitting near the DJ on the first floor, where two of my female friends joined us. A man, identified as Anil Sehrawat, came to us and started misbehaving with one of my female friends. When we opposed, he started abusing us and called his friend Sarabjit Sidhu. When we came out of the bar, both these men attacked me with iron rods and sticks,” the complainant said. He added: “I and my friend were injured in the attack and are still being treated at the hospital.” An FIR was registered against three suspects, including Anil Sehrawat and Sarabjit Sidhu, under Sections 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC on Thursday. “The suspects will be arrested soon,” said SHO Arjun Dhundhara.

